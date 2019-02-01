Bears season ticket prices up for 2019; mobile-only entrance to Soldier Field

The Bears announced that prices for season tickets for the 2019 season will increase an average of 4.1 percent — a pill that surely is much easier for Bears fans to swallow after a rejuvenated 12-4 season that has the Bears among the Super Bowl contenders for the 2019 season. The Bears froze season-ticket prices in three of the last four seasons, when they were 5-11, 3-13, 6-10 and 5-11.

According to the Bears, most tickets will increase 1-4 percent. Non-club seats will increase an average of 5.6 percent, while prices for club seating will increase an average of 1.6 percent.

The Bears also announced that demand-based pricing for individual games will continue in 2019. The Bears home game schedule includes the Packers, Vikings, Lions, Chiefs, Chargers, Cowboys, Saints and Giants.

A new wrinkle in 2019 — the Bears will have mobile-only ticket entry to Soldier Field for all games. “Printed tickets will no longer be issued to season ticket holders or single-game buyers,” the Bears announced. “Ticket purchasers will have access to manage their tickets on their mobile device or online, including the ability to share tickets with guests, donate tickets or post tickets for resale.”