Eyeing the development of Bears second-round picks James Daniels, Anthony Miller

Following quarterback Mitch Trubisky’s ill-fated pass attempt to reserve lineman Bradley Sowell in the end zone, coach Matt Nagy opted for straightforward call from the Patriots’ 2-yard line.

Nagy ran ball with Jordan Howard and did so behind rookie left guard James Daniels.

Daniels and left tackle Charles Leno Jr. blocked defensive lineman Trey Flowers together after the snap, then Daniels came off to stop linebacker Elandon Roberts, who shot through a gap. With Roberts blocked, Howard put his head down and scored.

“Every game that [Daniels] plays is going to slowly get a little easier for him,” coach Matt Nagy said.

Bears WR Anthony Miller goes up for a pass that's intercepted by the Patriots. | Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The play is an example of Daniels’ development. The Bears’ second-round pick is getting better. And so is receiver Anthony Miller, the Bears’ other second-round selection. Here’s a look at where the two rookies currently stand after six games:

Big game coming?

Miller, who the Bears traded up to select at No. 51 this year, had only two catches for 35 yards against the Patriots but he played better than that. It’s why Trubisky made it a point to say afterward that he needs to get him the ball “a lot more.”

Trubisky missed four throws to Miller, including three for possible touchdowns:

1. On first-and-10 from the Patriots’ 13 in the second quarter, Trubisky sailed a pass out of the end zone to Miller, who separated himself defensive back J.C. Jackson on a post route.

2. On second-and-10 from the Patriots’ 41 in the third quarter, Trubisky threw a pass behind Miller who got open down the right seam.

3. On first-and-10 from the Patriots’ 35 in the fourth quarter, Trubisky was late on his throw to Miller on a corner route after he beat cornerback Jonathan Jones, who made an impressive one-handed interception.

4. On first-and-10 from the Bears’ 37 in the fourth quarter, Trubisky overthrew Miller, who had an open field in front of him after he beat Jones off the line of scrimmage.

All of the above are examples of Miller’s progress as a route-runner in Nagy’s offense. The next step is getting on the same page with Trubisky.

“The dynamic of them in their timing and relationship isn’t 100 percent yet, but when that does get there, it’s going to be nice,” Nagy said.

It’s similar to the experiences that Trubisky needed to gain on the field with veteran receivers Taylor Gabriel and Allen Robinson.

But as young players, there also is an emphasis on understanding the details of all plays for Trubisky and Miller.

“The way he runs routes and separates and sticks his foot in the ground he’s definitely open a lot for this offense,” Trubisky said. “That’s a matchup I can look for going forward.”

Fitting right in

For the third consecutive game, Daniels, who was drafted with 39th selection, rotated at left guard with Eric Kush. But for the second game in row, he played more, getting 44 snaps to Kush’s 38.

“[The rotation] has been good because when I’m out on the field and [Kush’s] watching, he tells me exactly what I did wrong on the previous series, what I can do better or what I did good,” Daniels said. “He’s watching my exact spot because when he goes in, he’s going to see the same looks and the same things.

“When I get to the sideline, he’s giving me coaching points, and it’s the same thing with [offensive line coach Harry Hiestand]. It’s nice to be able to have that.”

It’ll continue, too. Nagy made it sound as if the rotation will remain in place.

Nagy said Daniels recovers well with his leverage if he gets beat but stressed that the he needs to keep facing “different looks” from different defenses.

“There’s no concern in regards to the selfishness of that [rotation],” Nagy said. “They don’t have that, and Harry’s done a great job of bringing them along.

“James is getting some valuable experience. It’s great for him to have that, and it’s even better for him to have a guy like Kush to support him.”