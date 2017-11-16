Bears eye return of CB Sherrick McManis, more special teams help

Bears cornerback Sherrick McManis is helped off the field against the Ravens. (AP)

Before Roy Robertson-Harris hurt his hamstring in Week 7, the 6-7, 294-pounder was one of the biggest “gunners” in the history of the sport. With Sherrick McManis hurt the week before, the Bears had moved the defensive end outside on punts, where he chased the returner.

“I’m probably like third or fourth biggest,” he said, straight-faced.

When Robertson-Harris got hurt against the Panthers, cornerback DeAndre Houston-Carson was given a greater responsibility on special teams. He totaled eight tackles over three games.

“That’s good for a season for some people so he’s been really productive,” special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers said.

All three will be healthy Sunday; McManis and Robertson-Harris both practiced in full Thursday for the first time since they suffered their hamstring injuries. Houston-Carson, who was only promoted from the practice squad because the Eagles tried to take him off it, has earned his roster spot.

“You’re always wanting to play with your best players,” Rodgers said.

The Bears have bigger problems than special teams, of course, but the return of McManis, a captain and Pro Bowl alternate last year, matters.

“Anytime you’re out and you’re not able to play — at least for me, I feel like I could have helped make a change,” McManis said. “But that’s over with. I have been focused on getting healthy and being able to play this game.”