Bears sign 10 players to futures contracts

Two days after their season ended in a 16-15 playoff loss to the Eagles, the Bears signed 10 players to futures contracts.

Nine of the 10 were members of the Bears’ practice squad at various points this season: offensive lineman Dejon Allen, defensive tackle Abdullah Anderson, defnesive back John Franklin III, wide receiver Tanner Gentry, defensive back Cyril Grayson, defensive back Michael Joseph, defensive back Jonathon Mincy, running back Ryan Nall and linebacker Josh Woods.

The Bears also signed linebacker James Vaughters, a Stanford product who most recently played for the CFL’s Calgary Stampeders.

Futures contracts don’t count against the Bears’ salary cap until the next league year begins in March.