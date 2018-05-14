Bears sign 5 players, including Simeon and Benedictine alum Matt Fleming

The Bears signed five players Monday, including Simeon alum Matt Fleming, a receiver, one day after the end of rookie minicamp that featured tryout players.

The most notable of the four players they cut to make room is Howard Jones, the outside linebacker who appeared in four games last season. The Bears are still desperate for pass-rush help, despite having drafted Utah’s Kylie Fitts in the sixth round, signed the 49ers’ Aaron Lynch and re-signed Sam Acho to team with former first-round pick Leonard Floyd.

The Bears are cut linebacker Nyles Morgan, the Notre Dame alum signed only last week, as well as offensive linemen Cameron Lee and Travis Averill.

Fleming, a Simeon and Illinois Benedictine of Lisle alum, had 45 catches for 731 yards and 10 touchdowns last year, and was a Div. III track star.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy finished his rookie minicamp Sunday. (AP)

“I think the one kid that stood out was Matt Fleming,” Nagy said Sunday . “Not a real big kid but he made his assignments, did his job, made some nice catches.”

Offensive linemen Jeremi Hall and Matt McCants and defensive backs Tyrin Holloway and John Franklin III also signed with the team.

Franklin played quarterback and receiver in college, including at East Mississippi Community College, home of the “Last Chance U” television series, Florida State, Auburn and FAU. The Bears moved him to defensive back.

The Bears begin organized team activity practices Tuesday at Halas Hall.