Bears sign AAF place-kicker Elliott Fry

The Bears added former South Carolina and AAF place-kicker Elliott Fry to their place-kicking derby Friday.

Fry was 14-of-14 on field-goal attempts for the Orlando Apollos of the AAF, with a long kick of 47 yards. The league suspended operations on April 3 and is expected to fold.

Fry joins Redford Jones and Chris Blewitt on the roster as the Bears try to find a replacement for Cody Parkey, who was cut last month after a disappointing first season with the Bears in 2018.