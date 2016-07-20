Bears sign G Amini Silatolu, cut QB Dalyn Williams

The Bears signed former Carolina Panthers guard Amini Silatolu and cut quarterback Dalyn Williams on Wednesday, a week before players report to training camp in Bourbonnais.

The 6-4, 320-pound Silatolu, a second-round draft pick (40th overall) by the Panthers out of Midwestern State in 2012, started 28 games in four seasons for Carolina, including three as a replacement for injured starter Andrew Norwell. But he suffered a torn left ACL in his third game. Silatolu started 15 games and was named to the all-rookie team in 2012, but suffered a torn right ACL in Week 3 of the 2013 season.

If he has recovered from the latest knee injury, Silatolu adds veteran depth at offensive line after 2013-15 starter Matt Slauson was cut in May and free agent pick-up Manny Ramirez retired suddenly in June. Kyle Long, a Pro Bowl guard in 2013 and 2014, is set at right guard after playing right tackle in 2015. Rookie Cody Whitehair, a second-round pick from Kansas State, figures to get first shot at left guard, competing with veteran Ted Larsen, who started 26 games for the Arizona Cardinals in 2014-15. Long, Larsen and Silatolu are the only players on the Bears’ roster who have started at guard in the NFL.

Williams, an undrafted free agent from Dartmouth, signed with the Bears in June after participating in a mini-camp tryout in May.