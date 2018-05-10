On the eve of rookie minicamp, the Bears signed six of their seven draft picks from last month.
The six to sign were: Iowa guard James Daniels and Memphis wide receiver Anthony Miller, both second-round selections; Western Kentucky inside linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe, the fourth-round pick; Delaware nose tackle Bilal Nichols, the fifth-round pick; Utah edge rusher Kyle Fitts, the sixth-round pick; and Georgia receiver Javon Wims, the seventh-round pick.
Roquan Smith, the Georgia linebacker drafted No. 8 overall, is the lone unsigned draftee. Even if he’s not signed by Friday, the start of the three-day rookie minicamp at Halas Hall, Smith could sign a waiver to participate.
Rookie salaries are ostensibly dictated by the collective bargaining agreement, making holdouts typically a thing of the past.