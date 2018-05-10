Bears sign six draft picks — all but first-rounder Roquan Smith

Memphis wide receiver Anthony Miller scored a touchdown on this play against Iowa State in the Liberty Bowl but later suffered a foot injury that prevented him from working out at the scouting combine — perhaps one reason why the Bears were able to get him with the 51st overall pick in the second round of the NFL draft. (Mark Humphrey/AP)

On the eve of rookie minicamp, the Bears signed six of their seven draft picks from last month.

The six to sign were: Iowa guard James Daniels and Memphis wide receiver Anthony Miller, both second-round selections; Western Kentucky inside linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe, the fourth-round pick; Delaware nose tackle Bilal Nichols, the fifth-round pick; Utah edge rusher Kyle Fitts, the sixth-round pick; and Georgia receiver Javon Wims, the seventh-round pick.

Roquan Smith, the Georgia linebacker drafted No. 8 overall, is the lone unsigned draftee. Even if he’s not signed by Friday, the start of the three-day rookie minicamp at Halas Hall, Smith could sign a waiver to participate.

Rookie salaries are ostensibly dictated by the collective bargaining agreement, making holdouts typically a thing of the past.