Bears slow ‘slippery’ Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey in win

The Bears held Panthers rookie Christian McCaffrey to only 10 yards on seven carries in Sunday’s win.

He led the team with seven receptions, but only gained 36 yards. Throw out a 20-yarder in third quarter, and he had six catches for 16 yards — though a one-hander was a sight to behold.

“Man, that boy is slippery,” Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan said. “He’s a special player. He’s going to be special in this league. We just tried to limit him.

“We know that’s one of their favorite targets, especially in the red zone. And it was my job to slow him down. And I think I did pretty good. Me and (Christian Jones), we worked hand-in-hand with that. We just tried to keep him down to a minimum.”