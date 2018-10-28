Bears’ stars out: Khalil Mack and Allen Robinson will sit vs. Jets

The Bears will be without both outside linebacker Khalil Mack and receiver Allen Robinson against the Jets.

Mack, who hurt his right ankle two weeks ago against the Dolphins, warmed up at half speed before the game, even playing catch in the end zone, before being ruled out 90 minutes before kickoff. He participated in only one practice in each of the last two weeks — both on Fridays, when he was limited.

Sunday will be the first time he’s ever missed a game because of injury.

Bears coach Matt Nagy said all week that Mack’s status would be truly day-to-day, and the team would make a decision Sunday.

Khalil Mack hurt his ankle against the Dolphins. | Mark Brown/Getty Images

Robinson is battling a groin injury that has hampered him in practice the last two weeks. He sat out the final three series against the Patriots when the injury started the hurt him more.

Receiver Javon Wims, the Bears’ seventh-round draft pick this season, is active. Robinson’s targets, however, figure to go to Anthony Miller, Kevin White and Josh Bellamy.

Outside linebacker Aaron Lynch figures to start in Mack’s place. Rookie Kylie Fitts is active for the first time this year, though second-year edge rusher Isaiah Irving figures to play before he does.

Mack played 84 percent of the Bears’ snaps against the Patriots. He and fellow outside linebacker Leonard Floyd dropped into coverage more often that they usually do, however. Mack rushed the passer 14 times. Nagy and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio acknowleged this week that Mack was less than 100 percent, but the head coach stressed that Mack’s injury was no worse this week than last.

The Bears made the greatest offseason investments in the two players. They signed Robinson to a three-year, $42 million deal in March and traded for Mack on the eve of the season and signed him to a six-year, $161 million deal.

The team’s other inactives include cornerback Marcus Cooper, fullback Michael Burton, guard Eric Kush, offensive tackle Rashaad Coward and defensive tackle Nick Willliams.

Kush, who had been rotating series with rookie James Daniels at left guard, was ruled out Friday. Daniels will play every snap.