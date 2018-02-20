Bears start 2018 construction by letting Josh Sitton, Jerrell Freeman walk

The Bears began shaping their 2018 team Tuesday by making their most difficult roster decision, as well as their easiest, in the span of a few hours.

Guard Josh Sitton, one of only three Pro Bowl players in general manager Ryan Pace’s three-year stint with the Bears, won’t return. The team told him Tuesday they will decline his $8 million option for 2018, sources said, leaving the soon-to-be 32-year-old a free agent.

Earlier, the Bears decided to cut inside linebacker Jerrell Freeman, who was suspended for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug rules twice in as many years with the team. After tearing a pec muscle on the Bears’ first defensive play of the season, Freeman went on injured reserve. He received a 10-game suspension midway through the season, sealing his fate.

Outside of quarterback Mike Glennon, who the team isn’t expected to keep at his current cap number, perhaps no veteran was less likely to return than Freeman. The Bears were pleased with Nick Kwiatkoski’s performance in his place, playing alongside Danny Trevathan.

Bears guard Josh Sitton won't return to the Bears. (Getty Images)

The Sitton decision, however, was much more nuanced. The Bears signed the former Packers star to a three-year, $21 million deal on the eve of the 2016 season, and he responded by posting his fourth Pro Bowl season. Considered one of the game’s best pass-blocking offensive linemen, Sitton allowed only six pressures in 2016 but twice as many last year. After missing only two games to injury in seven years as a Packers starter, Sitton started 25 of 32 games with the Bears and finished last season with an ankle injury.

The window to decide on Sitton’s option opened five days after the Super Bowl and was set to close March 9.

To take his place. the Bears could eye star Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson, who played for new offensive line coach Harry Hiestand in college, in the April draft. They figure to interview Nelson, who is likely to be drafted in the top 10, at the NFL Scouting Combine next week.

The Bears could also consider moving center Cody Whitehair, who struggled with snaps early last season, back to guard, the position he played before the Bears signed Sitton the week of their 2016 opener. Right guard Kyle Long is recovering from offseason surgeries.

Cutting Sitton and Freeman will save the Bears more than $11 million in salary cap space, but the team already had plenty of money to spend — about $40 million before the moves— in mid-March free agency.

The Bears need an infusion of talent. With Sitton gone, they have only two players on their roster who reached the Pro Bowl in their colors: Long and running back Jordan Howard. The Bears had no players in this year’s Pro Bowl for the first time since 1999.