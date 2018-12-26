Bears stick up for Mitch Trubisky but aren’t focused on Vikings’ Harrison Smith

Even though he was wearing a baseball cap and hoodie — and everyone else was in full pads — Kyle Long didn’t hesitate to enter the skirmish along the Bears’ sideline Sunday, after 49ers safety Marcell Harris hit a sliding Mitch Trubisky late.

“I just know that my quarterback was on the ground, and you don’t take cheap shots at our quarterback,” Long, who could come off injured reserve this week, said Wednesday. “I could be out there in my underwear and I’m still going to be going after somebody.”

The Bears are naturally protective of their quarterback. But part of what angered the Bears about Harris’ late hit was how similar it looked to the contact made by Harrison Smith. The Vikings safety hit a sliding Trubisky on Nov. 18, driving his throwing shoulder into the turf and knocking him out for the next two games. Like Harris, Smith was flagged for the hit. Harris was later fined $10,026 for unnecessary roughness.

The Bears will face the Vikings, and Smith, on Sunday for the first time since the hit. But coach Matt Nagy said the Bears won’t pay Smith any special attention because of last month’s hit. He drew a distinction between protecting Trubisky in the moment Sunday and entering their next game with Smith on their minds.

San Francisco 49ers safety Marcell Harris hits Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky ( as he slides Sunday. | D. Ross Cameron/AP photo

“To tell you the truth, I don’t even know if our guys [whole team] truly know the exact person that it was. The offense does. …” he said. “So, that’s just not where we’re at as a team. Our team wasn’t about that the other day with that hit. It was just more of a defense mechanism to protect your guy.

“But we’re not about being revengeful or getting back to anybody. Nothing. None of that.”

Center Cody Whitehair said the Bears “are gonna protect our guys and show everyone that we’ve got [Trubisky’s] back,” but that it ends there.

“We remember it happened, but it’s not like we’re going up there to take Harrison Smith’s head off because he did that [stuff],” right tackle Bobby Massie said. “We remember that he did it. We’re gonna prepare to win this game.”

Asked what he thought of Smith’s hit Wednesday, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer had a five-word response.

“I thought [Trubisky] slid late,” he said.

Maybe so — after the injury, both Trubisky and team talked openly about trying to perfect his baseball slide. Zimmer, a former defensive coordinator, said he doesn’t coach his team to play dirty.

“We’re gonna try to play to the whistle,” Zimmer said. “Obviously we can’t hit him in the head and neck area, but if he slides late, then we’re gonna have to hit him. I don’t know what else we can do.”

He said it gets more complicated when first downs and touchdowns are at stake. The NFL has tried to further protect a sliding quarterback this year by spotting the ball where his first body part touches the ground. In previous years, sliding quarterbacks were allowed to accrue yardage until they were touched down by a defender.

“It makes it difficult when they slide late,” Zimmer said. “Just, they’re telling us to pull off of guys. But every yard’s important. So we’re gonna play clean. We’re not a dirty football team or anything like that. I wouldn’t want anybody taking cheap shots on my quarterback, either. We’re gonna hit him if it’s clean.”

Trubisky himself said Wednesday he “didn’t even consider Smith’s hit “illegal or anything malicious of that nature.” He said he’s put the hit behind him, and is focused on winning the season finale.

Besides, he said, turning the page has been a key to the Bears’ success.

“We are where we’re at now with our record — and that’s because we don’t dwell on the past,” he said.