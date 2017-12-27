Bears still see Adam Shaheen as ‘good, all-around tight end’ for their future

Bears tight end Adam Shaheen was wide open when he introduced himself to the NFL. Literally, there was no one close to him in the end zone against the Steelers in Week 3 when he made his first touchdown catch on a play-action play from the 2.

“I took advantage of my opportunities,” Shaheen said.

That he did as scarce as they seemingly were in his first season with the Bears.

As the 2017 season concludes Sunday against the Vikings, the Bears should feel good about their rookie class – one that was ripped by anonymous scouts and draft pundits in April.

Adam Shaheen catches a touchdown pass. (Getty Images)

Quarterback Mitch Trubisky has expectedly experienced his ups and downs, but there are concrete, positive signs of growth, which includes a 90.45 passer rating over his last four starts and surpassing Kyle Orton for the most passing yards by a rookie in team history.

Running back Tarik Cohen is a game-breaker that many scouts missed on and who is now a Pro Bowl alternate after becoming the first rookie since Bears legend Gale Sayers in 1965 to score touchdowns on a pass play, a run play, a punt return and a kickoff return in one season.

Safety Eddie Jackson (two interceptions, three fumble recoveries) has started every game this season and is the first player in NFL history to score multiple defensive touchdowns of 75 yards or more in one game, which he did against the Panthers.

But what about Shaheen, who the Bears selected with the 45th overall pick? How should everyone feel about him?

Unlike the other Bears’ rookies, there’s been nothing historic about Shaheen’s first NFL season. The fifth tight end taken in the 2017 draft, Shaheen also ranks eighth in receiving yards (127) and is tied for seventh in catches (12) among rookies in his position.

“I’ve grown a lot,” Shaheen said. “I’ve gotten a lot better. I’ve adjusted to the speed pretty decently. Every game I think I’ve taken a step of getting better.”

Shaheen, of course, missed the last two games because of the chest injury that he suffered in arguably in his best game this season. He had four catches for 44 yards and a touchdown in the victory against the Bengals, but injured his chest in the first half.

The Bears’ development of Shaheen arguably has been more gradual and incremental than Trubisky’s. Offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains called tight end “a very complex position” because of how different it is played at the college level, particularly with blocking.

Shaheen also made a significant jump from Division-II Ashland (Ohio), where he was a record-setter. The Giants’ Evan Engram, the 23rd overall pick who leads all rookie tight ends with 64 catches for 722 yards and six touchdowns, was an All-American at Ole Miss.

The Bears preferred to keep Shaheen behind Zach Miller and Dion Sims in the early going. Shaheen’s touchdown against the Steelers was his only catch in the first eight weeks. Miller’s knee injury and Sims’ illness finally resulted in more playing time for Shaheen.

But the Bears do feel good about Shaheen’s development. Loggains said he’s had a solid rookie season. Most of Shaheen’s 12 catches were either contested or diving grabs (two for touchdowns).

In time, the team believes that Shaheen will do more. The Bears still only have six packages for him. All of his catches also have come where he is a prototypical in-line tight end.

“We know that he’s going to be a good, all-around tight end because of his size, speed, his athleticism,” Loggains said. “In the offseason, the biggest jump he is going to have to take is in the run game. But he came in and affected the game in his opportunities in the red area the way we thought he would.”