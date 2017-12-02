Bears take safety Deiondre’ Hall off injured reserve

The Bears, desperate for safety help Sunday against the 49ers, took Deiondre’ Hall off injured reserve on Saturday, clearing the way for him to contribute — though likely behind veteran Chris Prosinski.

To make room, the Bears played outside linebacker Isaiah Irving, who hurt his knee in Wednesday’s practice, on IR.

Hall started the season on IR with a hamstring injury but returned to practice last week. The Bears had three weeks to activate him or lose him for the season. With Adrian Amos doubtful and safeties Deon Bush and DeAndre Houston-Carson questionable because of injuries, the team needs safety depth.

The Bears also added outside linebacker Howard Jones, who they cut this week, to the practice squad. They cut tight end Colin Thompson from it.