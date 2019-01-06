Why did the Bears’ Tarik Cohen get the ball only 4 times on offense?

On Sunday, Bears running back Tarik Cohen got the ball only four times on offense, a season low.

The running back carried once for no gain. He had three catches for 27 yards.

Asked about his usage, Nagy admitted that it was low.

“What do you think?” he said. “Four touches is not enough.”

Tarik Cohen is tackled by the Eagles' Rasul Douglas. | Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Eagles “had a good game plan against me,” Cohen said.

“I don’t feel I did enough with the touches I was given,” he said.

Cohen proved to be a game breaker on his third kick return of the season. With about a minute left, down one, he returned the kick 35 yards.