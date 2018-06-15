Bears’ Tarik Cohen settles it once and for all, tells TMZ: ‘I’m not Jewish’

Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen talks to reporters before the NFL football team's voluntary veteran minicamp Wednesday, April 18, 2018, in Lake Forest, Ill. | Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

After all the gossip that circulated on the Internet over the last season, Bears running back Tarik Cohen finally settled it once and for all.

“I’m not Jewish necessarily,” Cohen told TMZ, “but I do feel accepted … by the Jewish community.”

Wait, what? It was an odd rumor to say the least.

Because “Cohen” means “priest” in Hebrew, a lot of fans wondered if the Bears rookie was Jewish last season. So much so, it became all the buzz.

The Jewish Telegraphic Agency’s website wrote an article titled “Is Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen Jewish?”

Via the Jewish Telegraphic Agency:

“In the Jewish tradition, a Cohen is a Jewish priest. Historically, it’s one of the most popular Jewish surnames in the world. But is the Bears rookie Cohen a member of the tribe?”

Several people — including 670’s the Score’s Danny Parkins — took the rumor to Twitter.

Every Jewish Bears fan should buy a Tarik Cohen jersey immediately just on principle. — Danny Parkins (@DannyParkins) September 10, 2017

You're a good Jew, Tarik Cohen #BearDown — DeanNorman (@DeanoSpumoni23) September 10, 2017

Tarik Cohen can at least be an honorary Jew. — Melissa Jacobs (@thefootballgirl) September 10, 2017

Cohen told TMZ that he appreciated the support from the Jewish community. Although he hasn’t been to a Jewish deli yet, Cohen said he looks forward to trying one out in the near future.