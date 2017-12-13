On catches, runs and returns, Bears know hidden value of Tarik Cohen

Through no fault of his own, Tarik Cohen lost more than 100 yards on three plays over the past two games.

His 67-yard punt return in the fourth quarter, which got the Bears to the 49ers’ 16 and would have sealed the win in an eventual loss, was nullified by Ben Braunecker’s illegal block.

Sunday, the rookie thought he had a 35-yard touchdown run on the Bears’ first drive against the Bengals — but he stepped out at the 21.

“We gotta teach him where the white lines are,” offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains said of Cohen, who stepped out on what would have been a game-winning Week 3 touchdown against the Steelers.

Bears running back Tarik Cohen scampers away from the Bengals. (AP)

In the second quarter, Cohen’s 15-yard screen pass touchdown was wiped out by Tom Compton’s illegal block penalty. For all of Cohen’s marvels this season — he’s the first NFL player in 42 years to score via the run, catch, pass and punt return — there are even more that won’t show up on the stat sheet.

Not that the stats aren’t impressive. Cohen ran 12 times for a career-high 80 yards Sunday, using a newfound patience he said he learned from watching Jordan Howard.

But perhaps the greatest impact Cohen makes on every game is the double team he draws as a receiver, leaving his teammates, in theory, more open.

“Getting double-teamed, it says something,” Cohen said. “But if you’re not still making plays while you’re double-teamed …. It really doesn’t mean anything.”

Asked who he’s coached that has mandated similar attention from opponents, coach John Fox ticked off a list of stars: former Panthers receiver Steve Smith and Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas — and even, on defense, future Hall of Famers Julius Peppers and Von Miller.

“I don’t like trying to define guys any time,” Fox said, “but he’s an explosive guy that’s a tough matchup.”

Cohen said the list makes him want to work harder — “to get my name up there … I feel like I got a lot to prove.”

The threat of him as a punt returner — Cohen is eighth in the NFL with 230 yards, but would be in second place had Braunecker not been whistled — has pressured the opposing punter.

Cohen, who fumbled a rolling punt against the Buccaneers in Week 2, is learning to better grasp the subtleties of the job. Special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers praised Cohen not just for his returns Sunday, but for knowing when to not try to catch the ball.

“There’s some risk that he took earlier on in the season,” Rodgers said. “I think he’s learned when and where to do that.”

He tries to channel the recently retired Devin Hester — whose film he watches for pointers — when he catches it. He watches his eyes, and his feet.

“It’s not always how fast you’re running,” he said. “It’s using your speed when it needs to be used; when to hit full speed and when to set it up. Just those things that he was perfect at.”

When the Bears drafted Cohen in the fourth round, he assumed he’d play only special teams.

Toward the end of his rookie year, he’s playing running back, receiver, returner — and even, on a Wildcat play Sunday, quarterback.

That “mental capacity,” he said, has been his biggest area of growth.

“Learning a lot of different positions and learning what to do,” he said. “(To) be able to stay focused in the game.”

Follow me on Twitter @patrickfinley

Email: pfinley@suntimes.com