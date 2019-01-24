Bears’ Tarik Cohen shows off arm, tells Mitch Trubisky ‘I’m coming for your job’

NFC running back Tarik Cohen #29 is seen during the Pro Bowl Practice, Thursday, January 24, 2019, in Kissimmee, FL. | Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Watch out, quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Bears running back Tarik Cohen might be eyeing your starting gig.

Cohen showed off his arm and accuracy Wednesday after his first Pro Bowl practice at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Disney World in Orlando. He played the bullseye challenge and had several throws on target, including at least two that hit the center of the bullseye.

“Mitch, I’m coming for your job,” a confident Cohen said at the beginning of a video NFL shared on Twitter.

“I was a QB in my past life.”

The Bears quoted the tweet with the comment: “QB4???”

While he was most likely joking, Cohen has shown the Bears in the past that he’s capable of handling pressure in the pocket.

Cohen launched a 21-yard touchdown pass to tight end Zach Miller in 2017, and he threw a game-tying touchdown pass to wide receiver Anthony Miller against the Giants this season. Cohen, who has completed two of three passes over the last two seasons, has a career 127.8 passer rating.

Either way, Trubisky might be feeling some heat after watching Cohen throw at that inflatable target.