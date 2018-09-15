Will Bears unleash Tarik Cohen against Seahawks’ backup LBs?

The Seahawks ruled out linebackers Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright — who have five Pro Bowl berths between them — because of injuries Saturday, clearing the way for Tarik Cohen to try to exploit the players that take their place Monday.

How many chances will he get? Coach Matt Nagy has a limit for how often he wants to play the 5-6 running back, but he knows to strike when he does.

“I think if you ask any defensive coordinator — if they’re shooting you straight — I think they’ll tell you that there’s a sigh of relief when he’s standing on the sideline,” coach Matt Nagy said.

Cohen played 40 percent of the Bears’ snaps in Sunday’s opener. He ran five times for 25 yards and caught three passes for 16 yards, he was unimpressive in the second half. His two rushes went for five total yards, his two catches for eight.

Nagy was liked seeing his new toy in person.

“It creates mismatches, because he’s a double-edged sword,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said Saturday. “He can run the ball up in the ‘briar patch’ and he can take it outside and run with any DB.”

Receiver Taylor Gabriel, the Bears’ other speedster who has served as a mentor to the second-year player, said it was thrilling to see him play a regular-season game in person.

“For him to make those plays is always exciting,” said Gabriel, who took 86 percent of the Bears’ snaps and caught five passes for 25 yards. “To have us on the field at the same time, I feel like it brings different matchups. I’m excited to get to ‘Monday Night Football.’”