Bears’ Tarik Cohen — ‘Wee ‘Rik’ — stands tall with trick-play TD pass

BALTIMORE — Tarik Cohen thought the ball hung in the air for 30 seconds.

When he took a toss right Sunday at the Ravens’ 21, he watched for Tony Jefferson. If the Ravens safety ran toward him, the Bears’ rookie running back was supposed to throw a pass to Zach Miller in the right corner of the end zone.

Jefferson bit, and Cohen wound up, lofting a spiral. Miller looked over his right shoulder, and talked to himself.

“Go-get-it, go-get-it, go-get-it,” Miller said. “And the closer it goes, the faster you talk.”

Bears running back Tarik Cohen runs Sunday. (AP)

He caught it and slid to the ground for the Bears’ first touchdown in a an eventual 27-24 win at M&T Bank Stadium.

“It definitely was up there for a while,” Cohen said. “I backpedaled looking at it. It was like a movie scene.”

Cohen became the shortest player since the AFL-NFL merger to throw a touchdown; the last to do it was another 5-6 player, the New York Giants’ Wee Willie Smith, in 1934.

“Shout out to Wee Willie,” Cohen said. “I’m Wee ‘Rik.”

The Bears had been practicing the play for weeks. Quarterback Mitch Trubisky wanted to use it last week.

“The minute we called it,” he said, “I knew it would go for a touchdown.”

Cohen finished with 14 carries for 32 yards, one catch for 14, and a fumble. In the final minute of the third quarter, he had the ball stripped by Ravens safety Eric Weddle — the same player who tried, less successfully, to do the same on Jordan Howard’s 53-yard overtime run.

“I made a sudden move without having the ball first,” Cohen said.

The Bears have now had four different men throw their last four passing touchdowns — Mike Glennon in Green Bay, punter Pat O’Donnell and Trubisky last week, and, on Sunday, Cohen.

“Good pass, good catch,” coach John Fox said.