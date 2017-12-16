Bears TE Adam Shaheen, S Adrian Amos out vs. Lions
DETROIT — Tight end Adam Shaheen and safety Adrian Amos won’t play against the Bears on Saturday, but outside linebacker Pernell McPhee and defensive tackle Eddie Goldman will.
Shaheen, a rookie, is coming off his best career game. He was limited in practice all week with what the team called a chest injury. Coach John Fox said the rookie hurt it in the end zone, but not on his one-yard touchdown catch, against the Bengals.
Amos will miss his third-straight game with a hamstring injury. Goldman’s return from a hip injury will be a boost to the Bears; the nose tackle missed last week’s game.
McPhee, who hurt his shoulder on the first drive of the 49ers game, was off the injury report Thursday.
Other inactive Bears on Saturday: quarterback Mark Sanchez, safety Deiondre’ Hall, running back Taquan Mizzell, offensive lineman Cameron Lee and nose tackle Rashaad Coward.