Bears TE Adam Shaheen, S Adrian Amos out vs. Lions

DETROIT — Tight end Adam Shaheen and safety Adrian Amos won’t play against the Bears on Saturday, but outside linebacker Pernell McPhee and defensive tackle Eddie Goldman will.

Shaheen, a rookie, is coming off his best career game. He was limited in practice all week with what the team called a chest injury. Coach John Fox said the rookie hurt it in the end zone, but not on his one-yard touchdown catch, against the Bengals.

Amos will miss his third-straight game with a hamstring injury. Goldman’s return from a hip injury will be a boost to the Bears; the nose tackle missed last week’s game.

McPhee, who hurt his shoulder on the first drive of the 49ers game, was off the injury report Thursday.

Adam Shaheen caught a touchdown pass Sunday. (Getty Images)

Other inactive Bears on Saturday: quarterback Mark Sanchez, safety Deiondre’ Hall, running back Taquan Mizzell, offensive lineman Cameron Lee and nose tackle Rashaad Coward.