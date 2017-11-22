Bears TE Dion Sims returns to practice after illness

After practicing for the first time since Oct. 27 — albeit with an orange non-contact jersey on —Dion Sims said he wanted to play Sunday against the Eagles.

The Bears tight end wouldn’t elaborate about the illness that forced him to miss two games after the bye, but said he was weakened by it.

“I just felt like crap — like everyday I woke up, I just felt horrible,” he said. “I didn’t feel good enough to play, or practice.”

Sims said he didn’t lose any weight while he was out, “but I’m back and healthy now and ready to roll.”

Bears tight end Dion Sims blocks on Sunday. (AP)

Offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains said Adam Shaheen won’t lose playing time because of Sims’ return, whenever that may be.

“We do not want to slow down Adam’s progress that way,” Loggains said. “And he’s earned the play time the last two weeks.”