Bears TE Trey Burton unmoved by first 100-yard game: ’We didn’t win’

Tight end Trey Burton was waiting for this moment when he signed a four-year, $42 million contract with the Bears in the offseason — six receptions for 126 yards and a touchdown against the Patriots on Sunday at Soldier Field.

It was his first 100-yard game in five NFL seasons. His previous best was 71 yards on five catches against the Rams last season with the Eagles.

“I always knew [that could happen],” he said. “I’m really confident in myself and my abilities. I know I can do this. I’m excited to continue it.”

But in the end, he was unimpressed.

Bears tight end Trey Burton (80) celebrates a touchdown reception during the second half against the Patriots on Sunday. Burton had nine receptions for 126 yards in the game. | David Banks/AP photo

“We didn’t win, so it doesn’t matter,” Burton said.

Burton’s 126 receiving yards are the second most by a Bears tight end since Mike Ditka was traded in 1966. Marcellus Bennett had nine catches for 134 yards against the Packers in 2014.

Burton in fact is one of only five Bears tight ends since Ditka to have 100 receiving yards in a game — Zach Miller (5-107 vs. the Rams in 2015), Greg Olsen (3-113 vs. the Seahawks in the 2010 playoffs) and Desmond Clark (7-125 and two touchdowns against the Buccaneers in 2006) are the others.

Injury update

Wide receiver Allen Robinson (groin), linebacker Khalil Mack (ankle) and guard Eric Kush (neck) did not practice Wednesday. Cornerback Marcus Cooper (hamstring) was limited.

Tight end Adam Shaheen, who has been on injured reserve since Sept. 2 with ankle/foot injuries, is not yet ready to return to practice, coach Matt Nagy said.

Details, details

The Bears had were called for their sixth illegal formation penalty this season Sunday, nullifying Jordan Howard’s one-yard touchdown run on first-and-goal in the third quarter. The Bears scored two plays later on Trubisky’s six-yard pass to Tarik Cohen.

It was the third time in the last two games the Bears have had an illegal formation penalty. They also had one on Howard’s fumble near the goal line against the Dolphins.

“We have to be better detailed,” Nagy said. “Over-communicate when you’re on the field. Whether it’s with the referee or the sideline judge, make sure they know that you’re on or off the ball — your teammates know you’re on or off the ball. Our guys understand that. So I’ll take the blame for that. We can’t have that.”