TE Zach Miller to receive the Bears’ Ed Block Courage Award

The Bears will hand tight end Zach Miller their Ed Block Courage Award on Tuesday, the team said Monday.

In October 2017, Miller dislocated his left knee catching a pass in the end zone — which was later ruled incomplete — at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The dislocation sliced the artery that delivered blood to Miller’s lower leg. Doctors rushed him to University Medical Center in New Orleans, where staffers saved his leg from amputation. He had nine surgeries.

The Bears re-signed Miller to a one-year deal in June, placing him on the Physically Unable to Perform list while he rehabbed his knee.

The award — given annually to the player that displays professionalism, strength and dedication, and serves as a role model — was voted on by the Bears’ athletic trainers, player representatives and team captains. The tradition began in Baltimore to honor former Colts trainer Eddie Block, who served as a foster parent and helped build 23 “Courage Houses.”