Bears TE Zach Miller home from Chicago-area hospital

Bears tight end Zach Miller Tweeted late Monday that he was released from a Chicago-area hospital, 22 daays after he dislocated his left knee against the Saints.

“Freedom!!!” Miller wrote. Guess who’s home!?!? # DayByDay.”

Miller spent eight days in a New Orleans hospital after hurting his knee on a rescinded touchdown catch, and another two weeks in a Chicago-area hospital.

In New Orleans, he had emergency surgery to repair the artery that delivered blood to his lower leg, saving it from potential amputation.

Bears tight end Zach Miller is home from the hospital. (Getty Images)

The Bears eventually placed Miller on injured reserve. The injury, in which he tore all four major knee ligaments, is career-threatening.