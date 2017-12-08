Bears TE Zach Miller: ‘I remember telling doc … Save my leg, please’

Bears tight end Zach Miller knew his leg was in danger when he was taken to a New Orleans hospital after dislocating his knee in the Bears’ Oct. 29 game against the Saints.

In a video produced by the team-sanctioned web site, Miller said he heard his leg “pop” when he landed in the end zone. He knew the injury was severe, but he said he was calm.

When Miller dislocated his left knee when he landed in the end zone, it sliced the artery that carried blood to his lower leg. The decision by Bears staffers to go to University Medical Center probably saved his leg from amputation, Miller said. Minutes were valuable.

“I just remember telling the doc, ‘Save my leg, please,’” Miller said.

Bears tight end Zach Miller is comforted by teammates. (AP)

He said George McCaskey spent the first three days with him in intensive care, and then returned. Miller said he could “never repay” the Bears chairman. McCaskey gave Miller, who hasn’t watched the replay, the ball from his overturned touchdown.

“I got that ball, too,” Miller said. “That’s football’s gonna carry a lot of weight throughout my future.”