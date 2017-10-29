Bears TE Zach Miller leaves with gruesome injury, has TD taken away

NEW ORLEANS — Zach Miller suffered a gruesome left knee leg injury Sunday while catching a touchdown pass.

And then, after he had been carted off the field, officials said he didn’t catch the ball anyway.

On third-and-10 with about six minutes to play in the third quarter, Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky threw what appeared to be a 25-yard touchdown to the tight end. As he landed on his left leg in the right corner of the end zone, it appeared to buckle with safety Rafael Bush draped behind him. He caught the pass, but then officials used replay to overturn it — even though multiple views appeared to show him securing the ball.

Wow!! They took away that mans TD after holding on to it while getting injured???? #NEWLOW 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡 Zach Miller injured his left leg Sunday. (Getty Images) — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) October 29, 2017

Here’s Dean Blandino on the call getting overturned. #bears pic.twitter.com/pOWDWU9tyP — Brian Sandalow (@BrianSandalow) October 29, 2017

Fox analyst Dean Blandino said he believed it was a catch.

Miller had a brace put on his left leg — from his thigh to calf — before being carted to the locker room.

Sunday was a brutal day for Bears injuries. Guard Kyle Long hurt his hand in the first quarter and did not return, and center Cody Whitehair suffered an elbow injury in the second half.