Still in pain after grisly 2017 knee injury, Bears TE Zach Miller retires

Last week, Zach Miller said he wasn’t ready to retire, but it he was clear-eyed about the long odds to resume his playing career.

Tuesday, he made it official, retiring from the sport 537 days since dislocating his left knee catching a pass against the Saints. The dislocation cut the artery that delivered blood to his lower left leg. Decisive medical care saved his leg from amputation.

“To the city of Chicago, my beloved bears fans and NFL fans everywhere… The time has come to move on from playing the game of football,” Miller wrote on Instagram. “It has been an incredible journey for myself and my entire family and we can’t thank you enough for your continued support. I would love more than anything to step on Soldier Field one last time but I physically cannot give the game and our fans what they deserve.

“It’s difficult to find words to express my love and gratitude to every single person that has cheered my name, picked me up and stood strong with me throughout my time in this league. I am forever grateful. To the McCaskey Family and the entire Bears organization, thank you for changing my life! To my Family, teammates and coaches, I value nothing more than the friendships and love I have gained from this game! I love you all!”

When Miller was given the team’s Ed Block Courage Award last week, he said that it still hurt to jog. He admitted he was lucky to be standing on two feet. And he vowed to make a decision soon.

“I can’t hold it hostage forever,” he said. “And I don’t plan to. But there are some things I need to try and do physically and see if it’s possible.”

The 34-year-old spent last season on the Bears roster while he rehabilitated his leg, which underwent nine surgeries in the aftermath of the injury.

Miller finishes his NFL career with 146 catches for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns.