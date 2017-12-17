Bears TE Zach Miller walks without crutches
Bears tight end Zach Miller posted a video of himself walking without crutches Sunday, a step in his recovery from a dislocated kneecap.
Miller was injured Oct. 29 while catching a touchdown pass, later overturned, in New Orleans. He had sur gery to repair the artery that ran behind his kneecap and provided blood to his lower left leg, likely saving it from amputation. In the video, Miller walks with a brace on his knee, surrounded by Bears staffers.
Miller didn’t rule out returning to play football when he met with the media one week ago, but his injury is considered by many to be career-ending.
He did not travel with the Bears to Detroit for Saturday’s game.