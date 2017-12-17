Bears TE Zach Miller walks without crutches

Bears tight end Zach Miller posted a video of himself walking without crutches Sunday, a step in his recovery from a dislocated kneecap.

Miller was injured Oct. 29 while catching a touchdown pass, later overturned, in New Orleans. He had sur gery to repair the artery that ran behind his kneecap and provided blood to his lower left leg, likely saving it from amputation. In the video, Miller walks with a brace on his knee, surrounded by Bears staffers.

A post shared by Zach Miller (@zmiller86) on Dec 17, 2017 at 2:25pm PST

Miller didn’t rule out returning to play football when he met with the media one week ago, but his injury is considered by many to be career-ending.

Zach Miller returned to Halas Hall on Monday. (Sun-Times Media)

He did not travel with the Bears to Detroit for Saturday’s game.