Bears teammates didn’t need six TDs to believe in Mitch Trubisky, but they help

Football is a passion for Mitch Trubisky. He doesn’t just love playing quarterback, he loves being the quarterback. The leadership role means something to him. He knows his teammates are watching, listening and — hopefully — following.

That’s why no matter what happens, he does everything he can to keep his cool — and not let anybody see it when he can’t. On the sideline, in the locker room. On the practice field. And even in a press conference.

“You almost just go hide it,” he said. “I take this very seriously. I take it to heart. But I think it’s very key that I don’t show frustration and I think it’s key that my teammates don’t see I’m frustrated.”

There is no doubt that the Bears are all-in on Trubisky, not only as their quarterback but as their leader. They want to follow, even when they’re not sure exactly where he’s going to lead them. Because until two weeks ago, there was scant evidence he was the franchise quarterback the Bears expect him to be when they traded up one spot to get him with the second overall pick in the 2017 draft.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky celebrates after beating the Buccaneers. | David Banks, AP photo

Trubisky’s six-touchdown performance in a 48-10 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers changed that, giving Trubisky the credibility he needed to make the leadership thing work.

Right?

“I think it just affirmed what I already thought about him,” cornerback Prince Amukamara said. “Always knew that he had that in him. Always knew, especially with Nagy here and the weapons — you just see the work he’s put in.

“I’ve been saying it since last year, even when he was backing up [Mike] Glennon — the work he would put in as a second-stringer … and now he’s starting to see the fruits of his labor and he kind of set the standard for himself. But I know he wants more and I know he’s gonna continue to be great for us.”

But truth be told, Trubisky’s teammates’ faith in him is so strong, he didn’t need a six-touchdown game to convince them he’s their guy.

“To me, no,” tight end Trey Burton said. “It doesn’t matter if he had a bad game or a good game. I know he’s a really good quarterback. One game doesn’t [sway] my opinion on him.

“I know you can have ups and downs in this league, so I know you can have a great game and then have a bad game. None of that really matters to me. It’s really how you conduct yourself win or lose, good or bad, great or horrible. That’s what matters to me. I know he’s a really good quarterback. I know he can play.”

Production matters, but Trubisky’s demeanor is his strongest suit right now.

“Being that even-keeled guy,” Trubisky said, “just trying to convey to my teammates I’m always in control, I know exactly what I need to do and I have confidence in my abilities, so hopefully they see that and they play with confidence and that gives them energy and passion to go out there and do their jobs.”

It’s that demeanor — and Trubisky’s passion — that has won his teammates over. They believe.

“He’s very relatable,” Burton said. “He can have a conversation with any types of people. Obviously he’s a good quarterback and he backs it up at practice. He just doesn’t give you any bullcrap. You can tell he’s really passionate about what you talk about and football in general.”