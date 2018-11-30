Wanna see Da Bears play at Soldier? It’s gonna cost you

A Chicago Bears fan waves a towel during the first half of an NFL football game between the Bears and Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Chicago. | AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

If you want to see the Bears play in one of the team’s remaining two home games this season, it’s going to cost you.

With an 8-3 start, demand is growing to see the team take on the Los Angeles Rams — who are 10-1 and potentially Super Bowl-bound — on Dec. 9 at Soldier Field. The following Sunday, Dec. 16, the Bears battle the Green Bay Packers, a rivalry which usually fetches top dollar.

In recent years, tickets to late-season games haven’t been hard to come by — several losing seasons in a row and the cold temperatures have combined to drive prices below face value for many December games.

That’s changed during this year’s stellar season. And even with the Packers having a down year (for them), it’s actually that ticket that is the harder one to get, ticket resellers said.

The average price of tickets to the Packers game that have already been sold on Vivid Seats is $281, the company said. Going forward, the ticket is becoming even hotter: the median list price for a ticket is $502. That’s the highest price for a late-season Bears game in at least five years.

“This is indeed the most expensive late-season ticket in recent Bears history,” Andrew Gretchko, a digital PR specialist for Vivid Seats, said in an email.

The ticket is actually the most in-demand seat for any game in the NFL that week, Vivid Seats data shows.

“Not only is the Packers game seemingly viewed by fans as a bigger matchup than the tilt against the Rams, but it’s also currently the hottest ticket (by median listed price) across all of Week 15, which includes some big-time showdowns: Pats vs. Steelers, Eagles vs. Rams and Cowboys vs. Colts,” Gretchko said.

The ticket is also pricey on other sites.

At TicketIQ, the average asking price for Bears-Packers is a whopping $893, said spokesman Ralph Garcia. Even the cheapest nosebleed seat for the Packers is $275.

For Bears-Rams, the average asking price on TicketIQ is $100 less for the Packers: $794. If you really want to splurge (and are worried about the cold), the priciest ticket is listed at $2,209 for a seat in a 200-level section with access to the indoor United Club.

The lowest-price tickets for the Rams? $147 for seats in the upper 400-level. On NFL Ticket Exchange, the cheapest seats, in the upper North end zone, were $139 as of Thursday — plus fees.