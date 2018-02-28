Bears to cut QB Mike Glennon

INDIANAPOLIS — The Bears will end one of the most ill-fitting, ill-fated quarterback experiments in franchise history — but not for another two weeks.

General manager Ryan Pace said Wednesday that the Bears will cut Mike Glennon; a mechanism on the three-year, $45 million contract he signed last season means they can’t do so until the first day of the league season, March 14.

Pace had told Glennon before traveling to the NFL Scouting Combine.

The news is no surprise. The former Buccaneers quarterback struggled in four starts, completing 93-of-140 passes for 833 yards, four scores and five interception in four games. After he went 1-3, the Bears replaced Glennon with rookie Mitch Trubisky. He played every snap the rest of the season.

Bears quarterback Mike Glennon walks to the sideline in September. (Getty Images)

The Bears will end up paying Glennon $18.5 million for one year.