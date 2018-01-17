Shane Toub, the son of former Bears special teams coordinator Dave Toub, will join the Bears as a low-level offensive assistant, sources confirmed Wednesday.
He spent last year as an offensive graduate assistant at Illinois after a career as an offensive lineman at Div. I-AA Dayton and Carmel Catholic.
New Bears coach Matt Nagy worked with Dave Toub in Kansas City; Chris Tabor, the Bears’ new special teams coordinator, was Toub’s deputy with the Bears under Lovie Smith, who is now the Illini head coach.
Nagy has spent the last week-and-a-half rounding out his staff. He is expected to meet the media Thursday.