Bears to hire Dave Toub’s son Shane as an offensive assistant

Bears head coach Matt Nagy is rounding out his staff. (Getty Images)

Shane Toub, the son of former Bears special teams coordinator Dave Toub, will join the Bears as a low-level offensive assistant, sources confirmed Wednesday.

He spent last year as an offensive graduate assistant at Illinois after a career as an offensive lineman at Div. I-AA Dayton and Carmel Catholic.

New Bears coach Matt Nagy worked with Dave Toub in Kansas City; Chris Tabor, the Bears’ new special teams coordinator, was Toub’s deputy with the Bears under Lovie Smith, who is now the Illini head coach.

Nagy has spent the last week-and-a-half rounding out his staff. He is expected to meet the media Thursday.