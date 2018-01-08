Bears to name Matt Nagy new head coach

The Bears are expected to name Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy their new head coach, a league source said Monday.

General manager Ryan Pace interviewed Nagy, 39, on Sunday, a day after the Chiefs’ loss in the wildcard round against the Titans. He replaces John Fox, who was fired a week ago after a 14-34 record in three seasons.

Nagy’s entire NFL coaching career has been spent under Chiefs coach Andy Reid. A record-setting quarterback in college at Delaware, Nagy started as an intern in 2008 for Reid’s Eagles. He followed Reid to the Chiefs, starting off as their quarterbacks coach in 2013 before being promoted to offensive coordinator last season.

After Delaware and before beginning his coaching career, Nagy played six seasons in the Arena Football League, throwing for 374 touchdowns and 18,866 yards. He led the Georgia Force to the Arena Bowl in 2005 and the Columbia Destroyers to the championship in 2007.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy stands on the field watching warm ups in November. (AP)

The Chiefs and Nagy were said to be very high on Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky coming out of the draft last year. After the Bears drafted Trubisky, the Chiefs traded up and selected Patrick Mahomes with the 10th overall pick.

Nagy is the latest head coach to emerge from Reid’s staff. Current head coaches who worked for Reid at one point in their careers include Ron Rivera (Panthers), John Harbaugh (Ravens), Sean McDermott (Bills), Todd Bowles (Jets) and Doug Pederson (Eagles). Previous head coaches include Pat Shurmur (Browns 2011-12), Leslie Frazier (Vikings 2010-13), Steve Spagnuolo (Rams 2009-11) and Brad Childress (2006-10).

All eyes are now on defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who was the Bears’ first interview for their head-coaching vacancy after Fox was fired. The Bears want Fangio to stay, and his contract expires on Tuesday.

Other candidates included Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards.

