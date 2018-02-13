Bears to play Ravens in NFL Hall of Fame Game

Brian Urlacher will have plenty of company in Canton, Ohio when he’s officially enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August.

The Bears will play the Ravens in the annual Hall of Fame game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Aug. 2, which opens the NFL’s preseason slate.

The enshrinement ceremony for Urlacher, former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis and other members of the 2018 class is on Aug. 4.

The Bears are 4-0 in the Hall of Fame game. They were scheduled to play in the Hall of Fame game in 2011 against the Rams but it was canceled because of the NFL’s lockout of players. Defensive end Richard Dent was a member of that year’s class. He was last Bears player named to the Hall of Fame.

The Bears and Mitch Trubisky will get the 2018 NFL season started when they play in the Hall of Fame game on Aug. 2 in Canton, Ohio. | Getty Images

The game also is important for the current Bears. It’s an extra exhibition for new coach Matt Nagy and his staff to install and teach parts of their offense. It also means an earlier start to training camp in Bourbonnais.

It’s also a homecoming of sorts for quarterback Mitch Trubisky, though he likely won’t play too much in the game itself. Trubisky is from Mentor, Ohio, which is approximately a one-hour drive from Canton.

As for Urlacher, he said last week on WMVP-1000 AM that he was still deciding on who will present him at the enshrinement ceremony. But Lovie Smith (former Bears coach), Greg Blache (former Bears defensive coordinator) and Bob Babich (former Bears linebackers coach) are his three finalists.

Other members of the 2018 Hall of Fame class include: receivers Randy Moss and Terrell Owens, safety Brian Dawkins, guard Jerry Kramer (senior inductee), linebacker Robert Brazile (senior inductee) and former Redskins general manager Bobby Beathard (contributor inductee).

Information regarding ticket packages for the Hall of Fame game and the enshrinement ceremony can be found at http://www.hofexperiences.com.