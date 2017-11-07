Bears to promote TE Ben Braunecker to the active roster
Ben Braunecker, the Bears’ Harvard-educated practice squad tight end, will be promoted to the 53-man roster, sources confirmed Tuesday.
He’ll help take the place of Zach Miller, who dislocated his knee in the Bears’ Week 8 loss to the Saints. He figures to be placed on injured reserve.
By promoting Braunecker, the Bears will keep four tight ends on their active roster — Dion Sims, Adam Shaheen, Daniel Brown and now the second-year player.
Braunecker caught four passes for 41 yards in 13 games last season.
Coming off a bye, the Bears will host the Packers at Solider Field on Sunday.