Bears to promote TE Ben Braunecker to the active roster

Ben Braunecker, the Bears’ Harvard-educated practice squad tight end, will be promoted to the 53-man roster, sources confirmed Tuesday.

He’ll help take the place of Zach Miller, who dislocated his knee in the Bears’ Week 8 loss to the Saints. He figures to be placed on injured reserve.

By promoting Braunecker, the Bears will keep four tight ends on their active roster — Dion Sims, Adam Shaheen, Daniel Brown and now the second-year player.

Braunecker caught four passes for 41 yards in 13 games last season.

Chicago Bears tight end Ben Braunecker works on the field during an NFL football training camp. (AP)

Coming off a bye, the Bears will host the Packers at Solider Field on Sunday.