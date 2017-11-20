Bears sign kicker Cairo Santos to replace Connor Barth

After kicker Connor Barth missed the game-tying 46-yard field-goal attempt in the final minutes of regulation Sunday against the Lions, one thing was clear: Barth’s time with the Bears was up. The Bears made it official midday Monday, cutting the veteran and signing former Chiefs kicker Cairo Santos.

Santos, 26, was sidelined with a groin injury during training camp. He played the the first three games with the Chiefs, going 3-for-3 on field goals and 6-for-6 on extra points, before re-injuring his groin Week 3 against the Chargers. The Chiefs waived Santos on Sept. 30.

Santos was 31-for-35 on field goals last season, making him fifth in accuracy in the NFL. He missed only one kick in nine tries from 40 yards or longer.

Barth made 11-of-16 kicks for the Bears this season, his second with the team. Barth had missed four of his last 10 kicks entering the bye, but didn’t lose his job. He made three field goals in the team’s ninth game, against the Packers, before missing the potential game-tying kick Sunday by a long shot.

Bears sign former Chiefs kicker Cairo Santos. | Peter Aiken/Getty Images

The Bears signed Barth after cutting Robbie Gould on the eve of the 2016 season. He finishes his Bears career 29-for-39. His 74.4 field goal percentage as a Bears player is more than 8 percentage points lower than his career average.

Coach John Fox, who typically defends his players at all cost, left open the possibility Sunday that Barth’s job could be in jeopardy.

“We are a production-based business,” the coach said. “That’s what we get paid to do, whether it’s winning games as a head coach or whether it’s making kicks as a kicker. We will evaluate it.”