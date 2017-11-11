Bears to waive WR Tanner Gentry

The Bears will waive wide receiver Tanner Gentry on Saturday, clearing the way for the team to play two veterans.

Gentry is expected to return to the Bears’ practice squad early next week, unless he is claimed by another team.

In his place, the Bears will play wide receiver Markus Wheaton, who will return from a groin injury Sunday. Dontrelle Inman will make his Bears debut after the team traded a conditional seventh-round pick to the Chargers for him; he can play slot and outside receiver.

An undrafted free agent from Wyoming, Gentry has played frequently the past three games, totaling at least 87 percent of the Bears’ offensive snaps in each contest. He posted three catches for 35 yards.

Bears rookie wide receiver Tanner Gentry hauls in a 45-yard touchdown pass from Mitch Trubisky against the Titans on Aug. 27 in Nashville. (Getty Images)

The Bears figure to have five active receivers against the Packers: Kendall Wright, Tre McBride Josh Bellamy, Inman and Wheaton.