Stay on the sideline: Could potential rules change curb the Bears’ enthusiasm?

Jordan Howard didn’t even have time to put a helmet on.

When Eddie Jackson returned an interception 41 yards in the fourth quarter to help secure the Bears’ 23-16 Thanksgiving day win against the Lions, the running back ran off the sideline to celebrate. Howard was one of 13 players — receiver Josh Bellamy ran in too — who celebrated by doing “up-downs” in the Lions’ end zone.

“I just run out there,” Howard said. “It’s really spur of the moment.”

Next year, that could cost the Bears a penalty.

Eddie Jackson leads his teammates in celebration after scoring a touchdown on a 27-yard interception return against the Vikings on Nov. 18 at Soldier Field. Jackson also returned an interception 41 yards for a touchdown against the Lions on Thanksgiving Day. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Washington Post reported Monday that the league’s competition committee will discuss a proposal at the NFL Scouting Combine this week that would prohibit players from leaving the sideline to celebrate an on-field play. Doing so would result in a 15-yard penalty, though players on the field would still be allowed to celebrate without a flag.

If the committee proposes a rule change, it would be voted on at the NFL’s annual meeting in March. It would need a two-thirds majority to pass.

The NFL relaxed its celebration penalties before the 2017 season, to rave results. The Eagles pioneered choreographed celebrations during their Super Bowl season. The Bears were perhaps the league’s most boisterous squad last year, planning celebrations during the week and unveiling them after touchdowns and takeaways.

In the same Lions game, they celebrated Kyle Fuller’s game-sealing interception with a Motown routine, led by “lead singer” Prince Amukamara. Earlier, running back Tarik Cohen invoked Thanksgiving by pretending to take a nap after his fourth-quarter touchdown.

In Week 11 against the Vikings, the Bears’ offensive players celebrated an Anthony Miller touchdown by pretending to row a boat. Later in that game, Jackson celebrated a pick-six by pretending to lead an orchestra of teammates.