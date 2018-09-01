Bears to acquire Raiders superstar Khalil Mack in trade

The Bears are trading at least two first round draft picks for Raiders star edge rusher Khalil Mack, per NFL Network and ESPN.

The team would then negotiate a long-term contract with the star, who held all preseason over a contract dispute with the Raiders. Mack, whose contract is set to expire after 2018, will be paid like one of the top defenders in the history of the game, probably by the end of the day.

Trade talks accelerated once defensive tackle Aaron Donald signed a six-year deal with the Rams on Friday, setting a market for Mack’s contract that the Raiders apparently didn’t want to pay.

The fifth pick of the 2014 draft out of Buffalo, Mack has made the Pro Bowl the past three seasons. He’s posted 36 1/2 sacks over the past three seasons. While he would be an immediate upgrade for any team, he helps the Bears in particular. Leonard Floyd, the team’s former first-round pick, is expected to open the season with a club on his right hand. The Bears other edge rushers included Sam Acho, an injured Aaron Lynch and unproven young players. The Bears will trim their roster down to 53 players by Saturday’s 3 p.m. deadline.

Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack sits on the bench during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in 2018. | Charles Rex Arbogast, AP photo

Mack represents the best edge rusher the Bears have acquired since they signed Julius Peppers to a six-year, $91.5 million deal to lure him away from the Panthers in 2010.

The trade marks an absolute shift in philosophy — or at least an acceleration of it. General manager Ryan Pace has espoused building the team through the draft, but now will be without large amounts of draft capital going forward. Pace has already traded his 2019 second-round pick to the Patriots for receiver Anthony Miller. If Mack returns the Bears to relevance, though, those first-round picks figure to be in the 20s.

The Bears are trying to thrive in a formula first developed by the Seahawks and practiced in recent years by the Rams and Eagles — to push a team toward relevance while its quarterback is still under a rookie deal by paying defenders and skill position players.

“We’re in an advantageous position right now with that,” Pace said at the NFL’s annual meetings. “I think you’re seeing us add weapons around him right now, and that will continue as you go into the draft and even into the preseason.”

The Bears were one of a handful of NFL teams that could add a new Mack contract and remain under the salary cap.

Just this week, cornerback Prince Amukamara invoked Mack when describing how no on most teams’ rosters are safe. He said maybe 10-15 Bears players were untouchable — and even then could still be traded.

“If for some weird reason Khalil Mack gets cut … or traded … you don’t think, not to downplay anyone here, but he’s one of those guys,” he said. “I’m sure people would give whatever for him.”