Bears trade RB Jordan Howard to Eagles for 2020 draft pick

Days after admitting to trade discussions for Jordan Howard, the Bears traded their running back to the Eagles.

The Bears will receive a sixth-round draft pick in 2020. The pick could improve to fifth-round choice were Howard to excel in Philadelphia.

The Bears figure to pursue a running back in the draft. Tarik Cohen and free agent signee Mike Davis will be major parts of their 2019 game plan.

Just Tuesday, coach Matt Nagy said Howard had a role on the team — but confirmed rumors that the Bears and other teams had discussed Howard, whose contract expires after the 2019 season.

“For us, I know there’s stuff floating out there in regards to the trade rumors that are out there,” Nagy said from the NFL’s annual meetings. “We’re always going to, with all of our guys, if there’s rumors out there or there are people talking, [General manager] Ryan [Pace] is always going to see where we’re at and if it’s something that we think is going to make our team better, we’ll entertain it.

“So for us the running back position for us right now is something that we think we’re in a good spot. But we definitely feel overall in the run game between the O-linemen, the running backs, and me calling plays that we can be better in the run game.”

Pace said Tuesday that the Bears’ running back competition was “still going to unfold.”

“I know the way Matt is, he likes that kind of by committee approach and using them in different ways, and you know how creative he can be on offense,” Pace said. “And who knows what’s going to happen in the draft. It’s going to be a unique year where we’re picking and it’s still going to be best player available. If it is a running back then we’ll sort through it. And if you happen to have a lot of depth there, then that can be a good thing.”

Pace found a gem in the fifth round when he selected Howard in 2016. In only 13 starts, he ran for 1,313 yards on 252 carries as a rookie, averaging 5.2 yards per attempt and scoring six touchdowns. He set the Bears’ rookie running back record for rushing yards.

He was less effective in John Fox’s final season, running 276 times for 1,122 yards and nine touchdowns. He did become the fastest Bears player to reach 2,000 career yards. His 24 games eclipsed star Walter Payton’s 26.

He struggled to fit into Nagy’s offense, running 250 times for 935 yards and nine touchdowns in their first year together. The coach himself said his scheme didn’t need a bellcow back, and wasn’t shy about his preference for rushers who could line up at receiver at catch passes. That wasn’t Howard, who averaged 24 catches over his three-year career.

Still, per ESPN Stats and Info, he was one of only three players with at least 250 touches and 1,000 scrimmage yards in each of the last three years. The other two: stars Ezekiel Elliott and Todd Gurley. Only two running backs could claim more 100-yard games than Howard’s 13 over the same timespan.

The Bears spoke volumes about their run game this offseason when they brought back their entire offensive line — and signed Davis from the Seahawks to take some carries away from Howard.

The Eagles and coach Doug Pederson — who run a similar offense to Nagy — were willing to try to fit Howard into their system. The same team knocked the Bears from the playoffs in January.

A sixth-round pick in a year is considered in league circles to be as good as a seventh this season. If Howard shines, though, the Bears could move into the fifth round in 2020 — though that might prove to be cold comfort.