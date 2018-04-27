Bears trade up for “more than a receiver” in Memphis star Anthony Miller

Memphis wide receiver Anthony Miller could be a steal for the Bears at No. 51 overall in the second round of the NFL draft.

Just ask him.

“I’m more than a receiver,” the 5-11, 200-pound Miller said after the Bears traded a 2019 second-round pick and a 2018 fourth-round pick (105th overall) to the Patriots to get him. “But I have all the capabilities of a receiver. I can run, catch the ball, my YAC [yards-after-catch], I would call it a 10 out of 10. I have great hands and I’m also physical, which a lot of people don’t know about me. My passion for the game is just unmatched, especially at the position I play.”

Virtually unrecruited out of Christian Brothers high school in Memphis, Miller walked on at Memphis with a massive chip on his shoulder that motivates him to prove everybody wrong to this day. From the scout team as a freshman in 2012, Miller sat out the 2013 season with a shoulder injury and blossomed into a star in Memphis’ entertaining, high-powered offense. He had 95 receptions for 1,434 yards (15.1 avg.) and 14 touchdowns as a junior in 2016 and — after deciding against going to the NFL — had 96 receptions for 1,462 yards (15.2 avg.) and 18 touchdowns last season.

Anthony Miller's pick announced at the 2018 NFL Draft. | Eric Gay/AP Photo

He was surprised to be drafted by the Bears, but grateful. And he was especially appreciative that the Bears made such a big move to get him.

“It means a lot. It shows they really wanted me,” Miller said. “They believed in me. I’m gonna prove everybody who passed me up wrong. The Bears are gonna get all I got. They’re going to get the Memphis Grind. I don’t think they’ve seen that yet. But I’m going to introduce them to it.”

The Memphis Grind? “This area, there’s not a lot going on around here,” Miller said. “People have got to work for everything they’ve got. In order to get respect … you’ve got to grind for it. I believe I get a lot of respect around here because I didn’t ask for any handouts. I just came to work every day and put it in. It’s all paying off for me.”

Miller said he prefers to play in the slot, but won’t be picky. “I don’t think any safety or linebacker in the league is capable of holding me, especially with a quarterback like Mitch Trubisky,” he said. “I believe we’re going to tear it up wherever they put me.”

Miller, who ran a 4.48 40 and had a 39-inch vertical at his pro day, is a multi-faceted receiver who can catch-and-go and make the tough catch downfield. He has been compared to Steelers’ All-Pro receiver Antonio Brown and Packers receiver Randall Cobb — and also the Bears’ Kendall Wright.

But he certainly has big-play capability. Miller had six games of 144 receiving yards or more last season, including 15-224 and four touchdowns at UConn; 9-185 against UCLA; 10-178 against Houston, when the Tigers rallied from a 17-0 halftime deficit to win 42-38; and 14-195 and three touchdowns in a 62-55 loss to unbeaten Central Florida.

“I don’t want to be compared to anyone,” he said. “I believe I have attributes and skills that a lot of players could say they have, but I don’t think there’s one thing that I can’t do. I believe I’m just a different type of receiver all in one — and some day guys are going to be like, ‘Oh, you play like Anthony Miller’ because I believe I’m a one-of-a-kind type of guy.”

Miller was highly rated by most pre-draft analysts. But he suffered a foot injury in the Liberty Bowl against Iowa State and did not work out at the scouting combine.

“I’m ready to go now,” he said. “My foot has been 100 percent for about a month now. I believe that’s why other receivers went before me. But it’s all good, I guess. It was all in God’s plan for me to be a Bear. I’m just blessed.”