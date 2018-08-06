Bears training camp 2018: Roquan Smith absent as end of Bourbonnais camp nears

BOURBONNAIS —Roquan Smith might never lay eyes on Olivet Nazarene University this year. If he does, it won’t be for a serious practice.

The Bears held their last full practice in Bourbonnais on Monday. All that’s left are two light, closed-to-the-public practices — Tuesday and Sunday — and a late-night showcase, highlighted by a fireworks show, Saturday at Ward Stadium on campus.

The schedule is conspiring against an easy transition if and when the impasse over Smith’s contract ends. The Bears will practice twice against the Broncos next week — on Aug. 15 and 16 — before playing a preseason game Aug. 18. That hostile environment wouldn’t be an ideal time to introduce Smith to his new teammates — or for him to begin learning the Bears defensive scheme.

The Bears would have preferred Smith to learn the scheme in the standardized environment of training camp, where he could have benefited from not only practices but meetings and team bonding activities. Instead, he’ll miss at least two preseason games — last week’s Hall of Fame Game and Thursday’s exhibition game against he Bengals in Cincinnati.

A contract dispute has kept the Georgia inside linebacker away from Bears camp for three full weeks, dating to the July 16 date that rookies reported to ONU.

Smith’s representatives and the Bears disagree under which on-the-field circumstances would allow the team to pursue voiding the guarantees in his rookie deal. The No. 8 overall pick remains the only rookie selected who has yet to report to his team’s training camp.

For the second time in three days, coach Matt Nagy gave a curt response to questions about Smith’s standoff, saying only after Monday’s practice that there is “no news on that.”

Smith’s agents — Todd France, Brian Ayrault and Ben Renzin — are participating in another high-profile staredown that could reach its apex Tuesday.

The collective bargaining agreement states that Creative Artists Agency client Aaron Donald, who is holding out for a new contract from the Rams, must report to their training camp by Tuesday or risk losing a year’s worth of credit toward free agency. The defensive end could also be fined if he doesn’t play in Thursday’s exhibition game.

Donald and Smith’s agency, CAA, can certainly handle two tense negotiations at the same time. But it will be interesting — and, perhaps, telling — to see if a Donald resolution hastens the company’s push for one with the Bears.