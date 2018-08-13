Adam L. Jahns: Analyzing the Bears’ camp, from Roquan Smith to Mitch Trubisky

The Sun-Times’ Adam L. Jahns breaks down how the Bears progressed through training camp, which ended Sunday, and what lies ahead:

The Bears and Roquan Smith will …

Come to terms sooner rather than later. They just have to. At this point, Smith should feel some pressure to play. He should know that he’s missed too much time. The language in his contract will be different than in everyone else’s deals. Smith now must prove that he was worth it. He can’t do that from Athens, Georgia.

The biggest challenge awaiting Smith is …

Winning over teammates. Sure, he’ll be welcomed back with hugs and fist bumps, but he should still be ready to hear jokes about missing the Bears’ entire stay in Bourbonnais. Smith is a special talent, but his search for a special contract has slowed his development. His teammates will be able to tell that on the field. Smith’s mistakes — and possible injuries — will be magnified because of his lengthy absence.

Mitch Trubisky has been …

Better than what some are saying. Those who expected Trubisky to turn into Carson Wentz overnight had unrealistic expectations heading into camp. Wentz didn’t take off until his second season in Eagles coach Doug Pederson’s offense. Trubisky only has been in Matt Nagy’s offense for several months. Give Trubisky time. His determination and work ethic will take him far, but it’s still a complicated system.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky stretches in training camp. | Brian O'Mahoney/For the Sun-Times

I’m concerned about …

Outside linebacker Aaron Lynch and his ailing hamstring. Nagy said that there were “a few setbacks” in camp. That’s a problem at a problem position. The Bears are short on proven players at outside linebacker. Even Leonard Floyd has much to show in his third season. The Bears need Lynch to answer the bell for them, but questions about his durability and fitness appear as if they’ll linger.

Be excited about …

The Bears’ offensive talent. The days of throwing passes to Josh Bellamy and Deonte Thompson are gone. Camp proved that the Bears are deeper with plenty of threats around Trubisky. It includes receivers Allen Robinson, Taylor Gabriel and Anthony Miller, tight ends Trey Burton and Adam Shaheen and running backs Tarik Cohen and Jordan Howard.

My training camp MVP was …

Miller, and there isn’t a close second. The Bears’ second-round pick impressed every single day in camp. He runs routes like a veteran. The separation that Miller gained on seemingly every snap with his footwork was significant. Miller will contribute this season, and fans will love him.

Matt Nagy has proven to be ..

The breath of fresh air the Bears desperately needed. The different vibe around the team starts with him. He’s nothing like John Fox or Marc Trestman on or off the field. It’s OK to be excited about Nagy’s pairing with Trubisky. It might just work.