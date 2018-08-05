Bears training-camp report: Akiem Hicks dominates most physical practice yet

The Sun-Times’ Adam L. Jahns breaks down the Bears’ 12th training-camp practice on Sunday:

Big man on campus

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky made impressive throws down the field to tight ends Dion Sims and Trey Burton, but no player stood out more than defensive lineman Akiem Hicks.

It helped that guard Kyle Long received a day off, but Hicks was relentless, throwing running backs Benny Cunningham and Taquan Mizzell to the ground for tackles. He also dominated during a 25-minute team drill against the starters.

“I don’t like pointing out a lot of guys — but today No. 96 brought it,” coach Matt Nagy said. “He understands it all starts with him. It really does. “

Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks impressed coach Matt Nagy on Sunday. (AP)

Oh, Danny, boy

Nagy thought Sunday was their most physical day thus far, but he was most impressed by a hit that linebacker Danny Trevathan didn’t make.

“He could have knocked No. 17 [receiver Anthony Miller] into the stands and he decided not to, and that was in a live period,” Nagy said. “I’m going to point that out to the team [Sunday night] because that wasn’t stupidity. That was a veteran being smart, not taking out one of our guys. He knows it’s live, [but] he knows he doesn’t have to prove anything. … That’s the growth of a mature team that cares about their teammates.”

Observations

* Kicker Cody Parkey went 8-for-8 during a field-goal period. On three occasions, he hit the camera pole that’s outside the fields but is aligned in the middle of the uprights.

* Receiver Taylor Gabriel missed practice because of a foot injury.

* Rookie guard James Daniels (shoulder) practiced for the second consecutive day.