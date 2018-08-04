Hoge & Jahns Podcast: Live from Bears camp in Bourbonnais

BOURBONNAIS — In episode 164 of their podcast, the Chicago Sun-Times’ Adam L. Jahns and WGN Radio’s Adam Hoge are live at Olivet Nazarene University.

Where is Roquan Smith? Who played well against the Ravens? Favorite memory of Brian Urlacher’s career? Tune in. There is also a special guest appearance from Bob LeGere of Pro Football Weekly.