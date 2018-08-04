Bears training-camp report: Observations, analysis from Saturday’s practice

BOURBONNAIS — The Sun-Times’ Madeline Kenney breaks down the Bears’ 11th practice:

Matt Nagy not impressed

Coming off of an off day on Friday, coach Matt Nagy expected to jump right back into the groove of things at Saturday mornings’s practice. However, that wasn’t the case.

Nagy expressed disappointment in the team’s lack of effort especially with his offense.

“It’s always a challenge on a day off to get the juices going and I thought today was an okay day,” Nagy said. “We could’ve been better, especially on the offensive side of the ball … This isn’t an offense where you can skip days. You gotta stay in it, stay on your details, otherwise you come out and have a sloppy practice and I thought today was a little sloppy.”

Chicago Bears Coach Matt Nagy talks to reporters after training camp in Bourbonnais, Thursday morning, July 26, 2018. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Return to action

Several Bears players returned to action after injuries briefly sidelined them.

Guard/center James Daniels, one of the Bears’ two second-round draft picks, didn’t practice earlier this week because of a shoulder injury, but he was back in pads on Saturday.

Linebackers Danny Trevathan and Joel Iyiegbuniwe practiced in full pads for the first time this camp. Trevathan, who was hampered by a lingering hamstring injury, looked good and even picked off quarterback Mitch Trubisky during a seven-on-seven drill.

Other observations

The Bears have yet to sign first-rounder Roquan Smith, but a fan did convince Kyle Long to sign his forehead.

Cre’von Leblanc and Deon Bush were two of the more notable players that sat out Saturday’s practice, which Nagy didn’t seem too concerned with. LeBlanc sat out with a left groin injury and Bush was sidelined by a strained hamstring, Nagy said.

The Bears made two small roster moves. The team signed outside linebacker Kaleb Johnson and waived outside linebacker Jack Allen.

Up next

The Bears will hold a public practice on Sunday.

