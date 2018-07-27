Bears training-camp report: Observations, analysis from seventh practice

BOURBONNAIS — The Sun-Times’ Adam L. Jahns breaks down the Bears’ seventh training-camp practice:

Mitch to Allen

Quarterback Mitch Trubisky got a chance to strengthen his connection with receiver Allen Robinson through more red-zone and goal-line drills on Friday.

Trubisky’s best throw was a bullet between nickel back Bryce Callahan and safety Eddie Jackson to Robinson for a touchdown.

Mitch Trubisky looks to throw a pass during training camp. | Nam Y. Huh/AP Photo

Earlier, Allen made a falling catch out of the back of the end zone. The nearby official ruled him out of bounds, but it was a fast play.

Tight end Adam Shaheen also was featured in the red zone. It included beating veteran cornerback Prince Amukamara with his size on a quick throw.

But Trubisky’s connection with Robinson was the most encouraging development of the day.

“[Robinson’s] a red-zone threat,” Nagy said. “If your defense is going to play zone, he has a good feel for that, but he also can create a matchup man-on-man, if they’re going to play man coverage.”

Going deep

The Bears made it point to go down field plenty in other teams drills. Running back Tarik Cohen and receivers Anthony Miller and Kevin White scored long touchdowns.

Miller’s was the most impressive. He beat cornerback Kyle Fuller, whereas White raced past undrafted rookie cornerback Michael Joseph in coverage.

Cohen took advantage of a blown coverage to catch a long, wide-open touchdown from backup Chase Daniel down the sideline. Cohen celebrated with back flip.

Other observations

* Rookie outside linebacker Kylie Fitts didn’t practice because of an arm injury. Center Hroniss Grasu (calf) also missed his second practice in a row.

“We’re going through the timeline now of how long, but they’ll be some time now,” Nagy said.

* Outside linebacker Aaron Lynch (hamstring), inside linebacker Danny Trevathan (hamstring) and rookie inside linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe (shoulder) remained out.

* The Bears’ offense spent part of practice working on option and shovel-pass plays, with Trubisky tossing it behind his options.

“There were some inaccuracies today, but that’s kind of natural,” Nagy said. “He’ll keep getting better at that.”

* Fuller continued his strong camp with two interceptions.

Up next: 8:15 a.m. practice Saturday at Olivet Nazarene University.

