Bears training-camp report: First day in pads is just a warm-up, Matt Nagy says

BOURBONNAIS — The Sun-Times’ Mark Potash breaks down the Bears’ second training-camp practice:

Opening with a thud

The Bears worked out in pads for the first time on Sunday, but without the live tackling that was anticipated after Matt Nagy promised a physical camp. The “callousing” of the Bears will come, though he said.

“We have a plan for when we’re going to go live and it’ll be coming up,” Nagy said. “But for today we just wanted to get them in a ‘thud’ period, get used to hitting and some of the contact and I think the guys handled it well.”

Bears wide receiver Kevin White (11) made a nice catch of a deep ball in Sunday's practice. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Kevin White flashes

Besides being injured for most of his three seasons with the Bears, former first-round pick Kevin White also had few “splash” plays in the practices and games he was available for. He had one Sunday, though, albeit against an undrafted free-agent — a downfield catch of a Mitch Trubisky deep ball against rookie cornerback John Franklin.

White isn’t lacking for opportunities as Trubisky appears to be making a special effort to get him involved in the passing game. The day wasn’t without disappointment. After breaking free from Prince Amukamara, White was wide open 50 yards downfield but dropped the Trubisky pass.

Observations

Colin Thompson has a tough challenge to get noticed in a crowded tight end field, but he made three notable catches. … Rookie Javon Wims made an impression with some athletic moves, including a quick burst up the middle. … Rookie cornerback Jonathan Mincy had the tough break of the day. He deflected a pass from Tyler Bray to Demarcus Ayers, but Ayers still caught the ball for a big gain.

Want your Bears training-camp update without delay? Each day of summer practice, Sun-Times Bears beat writers Patrick Finley, Adam Jahns and Mark Potash will share exclusive insights on the workout and interviews in a livestream conversation 1 p.m. daily through Aug. 12. Catch their live analysis and ask questions on Twitter @suntimes_sports or follow Sun-Times Sports on Periscope to be notified of each live report.