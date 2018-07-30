Bears training-camp report: Observations, analysis from the ninth practice

BOURBONNAIS — The Sun-Times’ Patrick Finley breaks down the Bears’ ninth practice:

Daniels hurt

Guard/center James Daniels, one of the Bears’ two second-round draft picks, didn’t practice Monday because of a shoulder injury.

“We’re keeping an eye on that,” Nagy said. “We want to make sure that we don’t keep pushing that.”

Bears offensive lineman James Daniels warms up during training camp in Bourbonnais, Thursday morning. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The injury could affect Daniels’ status for Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. He’s fighting for a starting guard job, but could also play center behind Cody Whitehair.

Almost done

The Bears have one more light practice Tuesday — which is closed to the public — before they get to hit someone wearing a different uniform Thursday.

“I just want them to understand — and the message to them earlier was, when we broke practice here, was — these guys are getting sick and tired of going at each other right now,” Nagy said. “They know our calls, they know our signals on both offense and defense.”

Other observations

A fan sitting along the end zone had a simple request he shouted to players as they left the field: “Sign my baby!” He held up a girl who appeared to be 1, wearing a blank white T-shirt. Soon, the shirt was filled with signatures, starting with long snapper Patrick Scales and ending, eventually, with Nagy. … Adam Shaheen, who Nagy compared to Rob Gronkowski — in terms of physical build — had a dominant practice Monday. He’ll never be a pinpoint route runner, but he’s getting better. And he could dominate the red zone … After three-straight days of padded practices, followed by an off day, the Bears wore only shells.

Up next

The Bears hold a closed-to-the-public practice Tuesday.